Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 299.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ROK is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROK is $313.23, which is $13.39 above the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume for ROK on October 13, 2023 was 755.16K shares.

ROK’s Market Performance

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has seen a 4.85% increase in the past week, with a 5.10% rise in the past month, and a -12.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for ROK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for ROK’s stock, with a 2.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROK Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.17. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw 16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Nardecchia Christopher, who sale 451 shares at the price of $285.46 back on Oct 02. After this action, Nardecchia Christopher now owns 9,059 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $128,741 using the latest closing price.

House Rebecca W, the SVP, CLO and Secretary of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 440 shares at $285.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that House Rebecca W is holding 6,549 shares at $125,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 49.45, with 12.58 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.