Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RCKT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has gone down by -9.44% for the week, with a -17.76% drop in the past month and a -11.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.05% for RCKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.08% for RCKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.43% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) is $50.20, which is $33.21 above the current market price. The public float for RCKT is 74.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCKT on October 13, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

RCKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) has dropped by -2.89 compared to previous close of 17.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-23 that Rocket Pharmaceuticals has two programs approaching commercialization. By contrast, Intellia’s candidates won’t be ready for quite some time.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCKT Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -27.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.23. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Makker Gotham, who sale 4,677 shares at the price of $21.14 back on Sep 29. After this action, Makker Gotham now owns 1,316,497 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,864 using the latest closing price.

Makker Gotham, the Director of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,312 shares at $21.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Makker Gotham is holding 1,321,174 shares at $216,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.06. Equity return is now at value -62.86, with -55.62 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46. Total debt to assets is 4.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.