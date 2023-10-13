Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, RVTY stock has gone down by -0.98%, with a monthly decline of -5.69% and a quarterly plunge of -14.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Revvity Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for RVTY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.73% for the last 200 days.

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revvity Inc. (RVTY) is $139.53, which is $35.72 above the current market price. The public float for RVTY is 123.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVTY on October 13, 2023 was 698.40K shares.

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.15 in comparison to its previous close of 108.98, however, the company has experienced a -0.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Revvity (RVTY) launches new preclinical imaging technologies for breakthrough discoveries. Learn how they can help advance research and boost Revvity’s prospect.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVTY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for RVTY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVTY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $133 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVTY Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.18. In addition, Revvity Inc. saw -24.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc. stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 3.46, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Based on Revvity Inc. (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 62.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.