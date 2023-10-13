RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) has increased by 0.89 when compared to last closing price of 213.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that An improvement in the top line led by higher premiums, fees and net investment income poises RenaissanceRe (RNR) well for growth.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) is $248.11, which is $29.24 above the current market price. The public float for RNR is 50.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNR on October 13, 2023 was 387.11K shares.

RNR’s Market Performance

The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) has seen a 4.43% increase in the past week, with a 8.04% rise in the past month, and a 11.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for RNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.93% for RNR’s stock, with a 8.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $242 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNR Trading at 10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNR rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.81. In addition, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd saw 16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNR starting from ODonnell Kevin, who purchase 13,020 shares at the price of $192.00 back on May 26. After this action, ODonnell Kevin now owns 296,025 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, valued at $2,499,840 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Carol P, the Director of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, sale 1,515 shares at $211.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Sanders Carol P is holding 5,629 shares at $320,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd stands at -21.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.13. Total debt to assets is 4.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.