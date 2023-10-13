Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD)’s stock price has dropped by -9.35 in relation to previous closing price of 3.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that Low-dose psilocybin generated s tatistically significant reduc tions in liver fat content, plasma glucose levels and body weight gain in a mice model with high-fat-high-fructose diet (HFHFD)-induced metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease ( MAS LD) without detrimental CNS effects Mechan ism of action of psilocybin distinct from that of GLP-1 drugs and could be compl e mentary Company intends to initiate the single-ascending dose Phase 1 trial in patients in early 2024 CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that new preclinical data on its novel psilocybin will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2023, being held November 10-14, 2023, in Boston, MA.

The 36-month beta value for RLMD is also noteworthy at 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RLMD is $10.31, which is $7.11 above than the current price. The public float for RLMD is 25.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume of RLMD on October 13, 2023 was 151.09K shares.

RLMD’s Market Performance

RLMD’s stock has seen a 6.67% increase for the week, with a -3.90% drop in the past month and a 12.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.01% for Relmada Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.35% for RLMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLMD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RLMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLMD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RLMD Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLMD rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Relmada Therapeutics Inc saw -8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLMD starting from O’Gorman Cedric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on May 23. After this action, O’Gorman Cedric now owns 10,121 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

TRAVERSA SERGIO, the Chief Executive Officer of Relmada Therapeutics Inc, purchase 55,250 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that TRAVERSA SERGIO is holding 144,024 shares at $115,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLMD

The total capital return value is set at -92.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.07. Equity return is now at value -83.71, with -76.37 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.