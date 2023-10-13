Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RWT is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RWT is $8.50, which is $1.22 above the current price. The public float for RWT is 112.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RWT on October 13, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

RWT) stock’s latest price update

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 7.34. However, the company has seen a 4.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that MILL VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, is scheduled to release its third quarter 2023 results on October 30, 2023 after the close of the market. Redwood’s senior management team plans to hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results later that same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Webcast Information The conference call w.

RWT’s Market Performance

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has experienced a 4.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.19% drop in the past month, and a 10.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for RWT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for RWT’s stock, with a 3.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWT Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -7.66, with -0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 90.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 897.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.