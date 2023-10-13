Real-Time Update: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, OPRX stock has gone up by 11.91%, with a monthly gain of 2.93% and a quarterly plunge of -45.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for OptimizeRx Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.87% for OPRX stock, with a simple moving average of -41.15% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) is $15.70, which is $7.62 above the current market price. The public float for OPRX is 15.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPRX on October 13, 2023 was 146.32K shares.

The stock of OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) has increased by 13.01 when compared to last closing price of 7.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that OptimizeRx Corporation. (NASDAQ:OPRX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants William Febbo – Chief Executive Officer Edward Stelmakh – Chief Financial and Operating Officer Stephen Silvestro – Chief Commercial Officer Marion Odence-Ford – General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer Andrew D’Silva – Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance Conference Call Participants Ryan Daniels – William Blair Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Operator Good afternoon, everyone.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPRX Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX rose by +11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, OptimizeRx Corp saw -51.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.68 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for OptimizeRx Corp stands at -18.32. The total capital return value is set at -9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.87. Equity return is now at value -11.18, with -10.68 for asset returns.

Based on OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.