Real-Time Update: Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) has seen a 4.61% increase in the past week, with a -9.24% drop in the past month, and a -24.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for CENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for CENX’s stock, with a -26.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CENX is 2.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CENX is $7.67, which is $2.42 above the current price. The public float for CENX is 51.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENX on October 13, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

CENX) stock’s latest price update

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.09 compared to its previous closing price of 6.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Century (CENX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $6 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CENX Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, Century Aluminum Co. saw -19.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Aboud Matt, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $7.25 back on May 11. After this action, Aboud Matt now owns 46,678 shares of Century Aluminum Co., valued at $130,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+1.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Co. stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -24.28, with -6.21 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Co. (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 137.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.96. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.