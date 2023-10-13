RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) has decreased by -8.47 when compared to last closing price of 13.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that While the health innovation space presents wild risks, you could potentially swing the odds in your favor with strong buy biotech stocks. Specifically, these ideas represent publicly traded biotechnology firms that enjoy the highest possible consensus rating among Wall Street analysts.

, and the 36-month beta value for RAPT is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RAPT is $41.67, which is $29.13 above the current market price. The public float for RAPT is 28.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.90% of that float. The average trading volume for RAPT on October 13, 2023 was 284.70K shares.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT’s stock has seen a -18.78% decrease for the week, with a -34.48% drop in the past month and a -39.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.25% for RAPT stock, with a simple moving average of -41.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $34 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAPT Trading at -34.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -34.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT fell by -18.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.44. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc saw -36.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from HO WILLIAM, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $15.77 back on Oct 03. After this action, HO WILLIAM now owns 18,789 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc, valued at $39,425 using the latest closing price.

HO WILLIAM, the Chief Medical Officer of RAPT Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $18.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that HO WILLIAM is holding 21,289 shares at $47,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5618.53 for the present operating margin

-83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc stands at -5490.37. The total capital return value is set at -38.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -49.15, with -44.60 for asset returns.

Based on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.54. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.