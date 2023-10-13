Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) has gone up by 23.77% for the week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month and a -20.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.37% for QH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.38% for QH’s stock, with a -8.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) is 38.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QH is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) is $191.04, which is $123.96 above the current market price. QH currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 13, 2023, QH’s average trading volume was 49.30K shares.

QH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) has increased by 9.42 when compared to last closing price of 1.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +23.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3750. In addition, Quhuo Ltd ADR saw 25.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Ltd ADR stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66.

Based on Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH), the company’s capital structure generated 14.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.43. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.