Provident Financial Services Inc’s (PFS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) has gone down by -2.29% for the week, with a -4.54% drop in the past month and a -12.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for PFS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.69% for PFS’s stock, with a -19.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) is 6.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFS is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) is $19.00, which is $5.66 above the current market price. The public float for PFS is 68.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. On October 13, 2023, PFS’s average trading volume was 423.87K shares.

PFS) stock’s latest price update

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.42 in comparison to its previous close of 15.31, however, the company has experienced a -2.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-02 that ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, October 26, 2023 after market close. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PFS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PFS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFS Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFS fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, Provident Financial Services Inc saw -30.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFS starting from Sierotko Walter, who purchase 6,300 shares at the price of $15.66 back on Sep 13. After this action, Sierotko Walter now owns 14,100 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc, valued at $98,672 using the latest closing price.

Dunigan James P, the Director of Provident Financial Services Inc, purchase 100 shares at $15.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Dunigan James P is holding 37,135 shares at $1,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Provident Financial Services Inc stands at +31.75. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.63. Equity return is now at value 10.22, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS), the company’s capital structure generated 88.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.90. Total debt to assets is 10.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.