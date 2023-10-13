Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is 1.81.

The public float for PTGX is 54.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On October 13, 2023, PTGX’s average trading volume was 691.86K shares.

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) has dropped by -1.47 compared to previous close of 15.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s oral IL-23 drug for psoriasis, JNJ-2113, must show non-inferior efficacy to Johnson & Johnson’s injectable Tremfya before further development. JNJ-2113 is the only oral IL-23 targeting molecule in development, but if it fails, it will join other abandoned Johnson & Johnson projects. Johnson & Johnson plans to proceed with a phase 3 trial for JNJ-2113 despite Tremfya’s stronger numerical data, citing ease of administration and potential benefits for some patients.

PTGX’s Market Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has seen a -5.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.65% decline in the past month and a -27.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.02% for PTGX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTGX Trading at -15.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc saw 40.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Equity return is now at value -48.97, with -43.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.