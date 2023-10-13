Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.74 compared to its previous closing price of 55.94. However, the company has seen a -3.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) fiscal fourth-quarter results reflect strong independent organic case growth, double-digit gross profit growth and a strong cash flow.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is above average at 20.96x. The 36-month beta value for PFGC is also noteworthy at 1.35.

The public float for PFGC is 151.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of PFGC on October 13, 2023 was 876.46K shares.

PFGC’s Market Performance

PFGC’s stock has seen a -3.91% decrease for the week, with a -10.36% drop in the past month and a -11.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for Performance Food Group Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.96% for PFGC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $66 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFGC Trading at -10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.20. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw -8.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $59.23 back on Sep 29. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 157,035 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $118,460 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty Patrick T., the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 2,000 shares at $61.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Hagerty Patrick T. is holding 159,035 shares at $123,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Equity return is now at value 11.28, with 3.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.