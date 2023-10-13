Perception Capital Corp II (PCCT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ: PCCT)’s stock price has increased by 13.01 compared to its previous closing price of 9.99. However, the company has seen a 1.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of -0.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PCCT is 2.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PCCT was 40.20K shares.

PCCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Perception Capital Corp II (PCCT) has seen a 1.44% increase in the past week, with a 4.20% rise in the past month, and a 7.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for PCCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for PCCT’s stock, with a 9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCCT Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.65%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCCT rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Perception Capital Corp II saw 6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCCT starting from Owl Creek Asset Management, L., who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Aug 17. After this action, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. now owns 79,323 shares of Perception Capital Corp II, valued at $1,768,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCCT

The total capital return value is set at -3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -4.02, with -3.61 for asset returns.

Based on Perception Capital Corp II (PCCT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Perception Capital Corp II (PCCT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.