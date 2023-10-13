Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.17 in relation to its previous close of 29.34. However, the company has experienced a 0.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that Facing an uncertain market environment, investors ought to consider the top healthcare stocks that pay dividends. Sure, the Federal Reserve may be in a position to facilitate a soft landing for the economy, per bullish analysts.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is $35.10, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for PDCO is 85.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDCO on October 13, 2023 was 878.52K shares.

PDCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has seen a 0.93% increase in the past week, with a 4.74% rise in the past month, and a -8.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for PDCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for PDCO’s stock, with a 0.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PDCO Trading at -5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.39. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from ROGAN TIMOTHY E, who sale 9,260 shares at the price of $29.75 back on Oct 05. After this action, ROGAN TIMOTHY E now owns 40,382 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $275,525 using the latest closing price.

Zurbay Donald, the President & CEO of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 5,620 shares at $32.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Zurbay Donald is holding 149,539 shares at $182,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 20.05, with 7.59 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 56.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.98. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.