Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.85 in comparison to its previous close of 5.74, however, the company has experienced a -34.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that Orchestra specializes in developing medical devices, then pairing with established companies to market those devices. The company went public via a SPAC merger early this year.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OBIO is -0.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) is $20.33, which is $15.27 above the current market price. The public float for OBIO is 21.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On October 13, 2023, OBIO’s average trading volume was 147.57K shares.

OBIO’s Market Performance

OBIO stock saw a decrease of -34.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.68% for Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.24% for OBIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -53.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OBIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBIO Trading at -26.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBIO fell by -34.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc saw -49.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OBIO

The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.52. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -17.08 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.