Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) is above average at 40.83x. The 36-month beta value for ONTO is also noteworthy at 1.34.

The public float for ONTO is 48.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume of ONTO on October 13, 2023 was 378.10K shares.

ONTO) stock’s latest price update

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.36relation to previous closing price of 142.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ONTO–Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) will release its 2023 third quarter results shortly after the market closes on November 9, 2023. Onto Innovation will host a conference call and audio webcast in connection with its release of the financial results. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place: Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) To participate in the call, plea.

ONTO’s Market Performance

ONTO’s stock has risen by 10.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.22% and a quarterly rise of 27.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Onto Innovation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.58% for ONTO stock, with a simple moving average of 44.26% for the last 200 days.

ONTO Trading at 15.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO rose by +10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.85. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc. saw 110.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from Fiordalice Robert, who sale 7,049 shares at the price of $125.19 back on Sep 15. After this action, Fiordalice Robert now owns 6,477 shares of Onto Innovation Inc., valued at $882,435 using the latest closing price.

Slicer Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of Onto Innovation Inc., sale 3,005 shares at $125.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Slicer Mark is holding 13,111 shares at $376,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.55 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onto Innovation Inc. stands at +22.22. The total capital return value is set at 15.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.63. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 9.68 for asset returns.

Based on Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.