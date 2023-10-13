NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) has increased by 0.08 when compared to last closing price of 23.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that NextGen’s (NXGN) Ambient Assist will help reduce significant time by summarizing appointments and preparing care plans using AI-driven technology in real time.

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) is above average at 945.63x. The 36-month beta value for NXGN is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for NXGN is $23.66, which is -$0.17 below than the current price. The public float for NXGN is 54.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.34% of that float. The average trading volume of NXGN on October 13, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

NXGN’s Market Performance

NXGN stock saw an increase of 0.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.97% and a quarterly increase of 39.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.28% for NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for NXGN’s stock, with a 31.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXGN Trading at 15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.72. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc saw 26.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Metcalfe David A, who sale 32,372 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Dec 01. After this action, Metcalfe David A now owns 161,179 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc, valued at $666,135 using the latest closing price.

Waters Mitchell, the EVP, Commercial Growth of NextGen Healthcare Inc, sale 9,783 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Waters Mitchell is holding 70,469 shares at $200,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextGen Healthcare Inc stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.48. Equity return is now at value 0.56, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.69. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In summary, NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.