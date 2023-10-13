NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is $9.17, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for NEXT is 150.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEXT on October 13, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.79relation to previous closing price of 4.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that The Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF’s holdings include Cheniere Energy (LNG), NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Shell plc (SHEL).

NEXT’s Market Performance

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a -2.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.52% drop in the past month, and a -27.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for NEXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.07% for NEXT’s stock, with a -25.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $8 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEXT Trading at -21.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw -11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXT starting from Bardin Hill Investment Partner, who sale 471,519 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Sep 29. After this action, Bardin Hill Investment Partner now owns 11,208,389 shares of NextDecade Corporation, valued at $2,419,364 using the latest closing price.

Bardin Hill Investment Partner, the Director of NextDecade Corporation, sale 471,519 shares at $5.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Bardin Hill Investment Partner is holding 11,208,389 shares at $2,419,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -91.72, with -62.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.