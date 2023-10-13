Netstreit Corp (NTST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) has plunged by -3.14 when compared to previous closing price of 15.30, but the company has seen a -1.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSTREIT Corp. (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. A live webcast will be accessible on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.NETSTREIT.com. To list.

Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTST is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTST is $19.36, which is $10.11 above the current market price. The public float for NTST is 66.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.65% of that float. The average trading volume for NTST on October 13, 2023 was 736.53K shares.

NTST’s Market Performance

NTST stock saw a decrease of -1.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Netstreit Corp (NTST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.64% for NTST’s stock, with a -17.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTST Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTST fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Netstreit Corp saw -19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTST starting from Donlan Daniel P, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $16.92 back on Sep 11. After this action, Donlan Daniel P now owns 2,600 shares of Netstreit Corp, valued at $21,996 using the latest closing price.

Manheimer Mark, the President, CEO and Secretary of Netstreit Corp, purchase 3,181 shares at $17.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Manheimer Mark is holding 140,832 shares at $54,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+35.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netstreit Corp stands at +8.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value 0.46, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Netstreit Corp (NTST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netstreit Corp (NTST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.