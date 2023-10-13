Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a 0.16% increase in the past week, with a -11.22% drop in the past month, and a -29.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of -18.39% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) is $21.18, which is $9.0 above the current market price. The public float for NEO is 125.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEO on October 13, 2023 was 810.82K shares.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.37. In addition, Neogenomics Inc. saw 31.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.55 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.70. Equity return is now at value -11.47, with -6.58 for asset returns.

Based on Neogenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.97. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

In a nutshell, Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.