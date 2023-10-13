Navigating the Volatility of DBV Technologies ADR’s (DBVT) Stock

In the past week, DBVT stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -18.42% and a quarterly plunge of -27.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for DBV Technologies ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for DBVT’s stock, with a -22.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) is $4.23, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for DBVT is 178.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBVT on October 13, 2023 was 131.65K shares.

DBVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) has increased by 5.08 when compared to last closing price of 1.18. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that Montrouge, France, September 5, 2023 D BV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 11th −13th in New York, NY.

DBVT Trading at -15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBVT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3162. In addition, DBV Technologies ADR saw -18.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBVT starting from MORRIS TIMOTHY E, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Aug 25. After this action, MORRIS TIMOTHY E now owns 12,000 shares of DBV Technologies ADR, valued at $18,240 using the latest closing price.

SOLAND DANIEL B, the Director of DBV Technologies ADR, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SOLAND DANIEL B is holding 20,000 shares at $24,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBVT

The total capital return value is set at -65.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.18. Equity return is now at value -49.59, with -40.33 for asset returns.

Based on DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.90. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.