Navigating the Volatility of CVR Energy Inc’s (CVI) Stock

The stock of CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has gone up by 2.34% for the week, with a -9.41% drop in the past month and a 5.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.30% for CVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for CVI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.39% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) is above average at 5.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CVR Energy Inc (CVI) is $32.20, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for CVI is 100.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVI on October 13, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

CVI) stock’s latest price update

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.90relation to previous closing price of 32.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that APA anticipates strong Q3 results, driven by Permian oil and U.K. North Sea output, with favorable pricing and a positive outlook despite challenges.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVI Trading at -7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.01. In addition, CVR Energy Inc saw 3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVI starting from ICAHN CARL C, who sale 4,100,000 shares at the price of $35.20 back on Sep 11. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 66,692,381 shares of CVR Energy Inc, valued at $144,320,000 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of CVR Energy Inc, sale 9,529 shares at $33.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 70,792,381 shares at $316,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Equity return is now at value 69.55, with 11.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.