National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.48 compared to its previous closing price of 4.01. However, the company has seen a -7.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-08-13 that National CineMedia (NCMI) CEO Tom Lesinski joins Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo to discuss the movie comeback story this summer with ‘Barbie,’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ and what that means for advertising dollars and demographic data.

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) is 1.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCMI is 1.82.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for NCMI is 64.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. On October 13, 2023, NCMI’s average trading volume was 581.52K shares.

NCMI’s Market Performance

NCMI’s stock has seen a -7.41% decrease for the week, with a -20.38% drop in the past month and a -5.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for National Cinemedia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.81% for NCMI’s stock, with a 19.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.25 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCMI Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -21.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, National Cinemedia Inc saw 70.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Ng Ronnie Y., who sale 394 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Sep 27. After this action, Ng Ronnie Y. now owns 4,210 shares of National Cinemedia Inc, valued at $1,745 using the latest closing price.

Woods Maria VG, the EVP, General Counsel of National Cinemedia Inc, sale 506 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Woods Maria VG is holding 4,731 shares at $2,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+40.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Cinemedia Inc stands at -11.52. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.