MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) by analysts is $108.50, which is -$5.84 below the current market price. The public float for MSM is 34.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MSM was 403.25K shares.

MSM) stock’s latest price update

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM)’s stock price has increased by 1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 103.20. However, the company has seen a 6.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C.

MSM’s Market Performance

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) has seen a 6.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.69% gain in the past month and a 7.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for MSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.64% for MSM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $124 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSM Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSM rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.02. In addition, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. saw 28.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSM starting from Bledsoe Elizabeth, who sale 3,094 shares at the price of $99.90 back on Jul 28. After this action, Bledsoe Elizabeth now owns 3,398 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., valued at $309,091 using the latest closing price.

Shacklett Kimberly, the SVP, Sales & Customer Success of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., sale 6,442 shares at $90.99 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Shacklett Kimberly is holding 10,716 shares at $586,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+42.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stands at +9.20. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.68. Equity return is now at value 25.83, with 13.98 for asset returns.

Based on MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.