MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 83.99. However, the company has seen a -1.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that MKS Instruments (MKSI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MKSI is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is $111.14, which is $27.13 above the current market price. The public float for MKSI is 62.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% of that float. On October 13, 2023, MKSI’s average trading volume was 563.85K shares.

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKSI’s stock has seen a -1.78% decrease for the week, with a -9.20% drop in the past month and a -23.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for MKS Instruments Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for MKSI’s stock, with a -13.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $125 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKSI Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.05. In addition, MKS Instruments Inc. saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Mora Elizabeth, who sale 250 shares at the price of $87.15 back on Oct 02. After this action, Mora Elizabeth now owns 17,362 shares of MKS Instruments Inc., valued at $21,788 using the latest closing price.

BAGSHAW SETH H, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of MKS Instruments Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $97.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that BAGSHAW SETH H is holding 20,547 shares at $2,432,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments Inc. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value -62.27, with -25.05 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.55. Total debt to assets is 44.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.