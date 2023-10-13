Mission Produce Inc (AVO) Stock Sees a-7.36 Decrease

In the past week, AVO stock has gone down by -8.04%, with a monthly decline of -5.67% and a quarterly plunge of -23.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Mission Produce Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.32% for AVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.99% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVO is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mission Produce Inc (AVO) is $11.50, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for AVO is 42.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. On October 13, 2023, AVO’s average trading volume was 150.20K shares.

AVO) stock’s latest price update

Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ: AVO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.36 compared to its previous closing price of 9.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Mission Produce, Inc. has experienced a downturn, posting substantial losses and accumulating debt. The company is a key player in the avocado market, with production capacity in Peru, Mexico, and California. Despite its dominant position in the growing avocado market, Mission Produce is still a commodity play and is susceptible to various risks.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on April 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVO Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVO fell by -8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Mission Produce Inc saw -24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVO starting from Barnard Stephen J, who sale 333,334 shares at the price of $9.01 back on Oct 09. After this action, Barnard Stephen J now owns 1,842,890 shares of Mission Produce Inc, valued at $3,001,856 using the latest closing price.

Giles Bryan E, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Mission Produce Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $11.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Giles Bryan E is holding 99,852 shares at $23,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.67 for the present operating margin

+8.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mission Produce Inc stands at -3.31. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.81. Equity return is now at value -9.35, with -5.14 for asset returns.

Based on Mission Produce Inc (AVO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.89. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mission Produce Inc (AVO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.