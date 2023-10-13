Marpai Inc (MRAI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRAI is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marpai Inc (MRAI) is $6.00, which is $9.42 above the current market price. The public float for MRAI is 4.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On October 13, 2023, MRAI’s average trading volume was 76.30K shares.

Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.08 in comparison to its previous close of 0.55, however, the company has experienced a -10.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Simon Li – Vice President Edmundo Gonzalez – Chief Executive Officer Yoram Bibring – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Allen Klee – Maxim Group Operator Good day. And thank you for standing by.

MRAI’s Market Performance

Marpai Inc (MRAI) has experienced a -10.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.60% drop in the past month, and a -64.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for MRAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.09% for MRAI’s stock, with a -77.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRAI Trading at -39.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6755. In addition, Marpai Inc saw -80.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Gonzalez Edmundo, who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Sep 11. After this action, Gonzalez Edmundo now owns 264,047 shares of Marpai Inc, valued at $32,340 using the latest closing price.

Gonzalez Edmundo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marpai Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Gonzalez Edmundo is holding 888,189 shares at $10,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.62 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marpai Inc stands at -108.74. The total capital return value is set at -121.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -126.29. Equity return is now at value -374.88, with -81.63 for asset returns.

Based on Marpai Inc (MRAI), the company’s capital structure generated 99.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marpai Inc (MRAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.