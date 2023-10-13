Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI)’s stock price has plunge by 3.95relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSDI is $1.40, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for LSDI is 10.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume for LSDI on October 13, 2023 was 144.83K shares.

LSDI’s Market Performance

The stock of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has seen a 17.94% increase in the past week, with a -39.51% drop in the past month, and a -67.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.23% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.24% for LSDI stock, with a simple moving average of -65.79% for the last 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -41.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.07%, as shares sank -38.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI rose by +17.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5382. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc saw -86.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.