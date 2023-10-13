LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LPLA stock has gone down by -2.99%, with a monthly decline of -6.18% and a quarterly surge of 3.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.84% for LPLA’s stock, with a 3.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) is $269.83, which is $33.67 above the current market price. The public float for LPLA is 75.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPLA on October 13, 2023 was 573.56K shares.

LPLA) stock’s latest price update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 233.38. However, the company has seen a -2.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of LPL Financial LLC, announced today it will report third quarter financial results after the market closes on October 26. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $275 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPLA Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.54. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc saw 5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Arnold Dan H., who sale 353 shares at the price of $250.03 back on Sep 20. After this action, Arnold Dan H. now owns 145,884 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $88,261 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Dan H., the President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sale 175 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Arnold Dan H. is holding 145,884 shares at $43,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Equity return is now at value 59.29, with 13.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.