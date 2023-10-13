Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) has decreased by -1.74 when compared to last closing price of 66.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Legend Biotech’s Carvykti has shown improved uptake in the second quarter. The company aims to reach an annualized capacity of 10,000 doses of Carvykti by the end of 2025. Reaching the late 2025 goal would translate to quarterly net sales of nearly $1 billion by Q4 2025.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) is $88.18, which is $22.4 above the current market price. The public float for LEGN is 163.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEGN on October 13, 2023 was 526.08K shares.

LEGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has seen a -0.08% decrease in the past week, with a 0.20% rise in the past month, and a -5.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for LEGN’s stock, with a 7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $64 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEGN Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.60. In addition, Legend Biotech Corp ADR saw 31.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corp ADR stands at -381.48. The total capital return value is set at -47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.66.

Based on Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.66. Total debt to assets is 21.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.