Laureate Education Inc’s (LAUR) Stock: A 4.01% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has gone up by 7.90% for the week, with a 3.98% rise in the past month and a 17.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for LAUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for LAUR’s stock, with a 20.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAUR is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAUR is $17.33, which is $1.38 above the current price. The public float for LAUR is 127.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAUR on October 13, 2023 was 733.52K shares.

LAUR) stock’s latest price update

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.08relation to previous closing price of 14.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter results and the Company’s business outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAUR Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Laureate Education Inc saw 51.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Sinkfield Richard Harvey III, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sinkfield Richard Harvey III now owns 66,971 shares of Laureate Education Inc, valued at $25,685 using the latest closing price.

Sinkfield Richard Harvey III, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Laureate Education Inc, sale 9,092 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Sinkfield Richard Harvey III is holding 68,771 shares at $127,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 10.11, with 4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.