Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LSEA stock has gone down by -7.49%, with a monthly decline of -20.40% and a quarterly plunge of -27.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Landsea Homes Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.17% for LSEA’s stock, with a -3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) is $13.00, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for LSEA is 14.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSEA on October 13, 2023 was 235.28K shares.

LSEA) stock’s latest price update

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA)’s stock price has decreased by -8.62 compared to its previous closing price of 8.24. However, the company has seen a -7.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSEA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LSEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSEA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSEA Trading at -22.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSEA fell by -7.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Landsea Homes Corporation saw 44.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSEA starting from Green Investment Alpha Ltd, who sale 4,207,574 shares at the price of $9.75 back on Aug 24. After this action, Green Investment Alpha Ltd now owns 631,136 shares of Landsea Homes Corporation, valued at $41,023,846 using the latest closing price.

Farhat Elias, the Director of Landsea Homes Corporation, sale 14,802 shares at $11.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Farhat Elias is holding 354,718 shares at $174,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.55 for the present operating margin

+19.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landsea Homes Corporation stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.59. Equity return is now at value 8.31, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA), the company’s capital structure generated 79.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.31. Total debt to assets is 35.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 201.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.