Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has seen a 0.11% increase in the past week, with a -9.95% drop in the past month, and a -12.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for KURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.17% for KURA’s stock, with a -22.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) is $29.88, which is $21.1 above the current market price. The public float for KURA is 65.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KURA on October 13, 2023 was 571.02K shares.

KURA) stock’s latest price update

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.52 in relation to its previous close of 9.10. However, the company has experienced a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Kura Oncology (KURA) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $31 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KURA Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.93. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc saw -29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from Malley Thomas, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Jun 16. After this action, Malley Thomas now owns 139,557 shares of Kura Oncology Inc, valued at $575,000 using the latest closing price.

DALE STEPHEN, the Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology Inc, sale 9,225 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that DALE STEPHEN is holding 27,675 shares at $128,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

The total capital return value is set at -29.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.80. Equity return is now at value -30.77, with -28.95 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.