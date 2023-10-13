JFrog Ltd (FROG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.40 in comparison to its previous close of 24.40, however, the company has experienced a -2.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-11 that SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, following the market close. JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day. Event: JFrog’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JFrog Ltd (FROG) is $33.58, which is $10.01 above the current market price. The public float for FROG is 76.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FROG on October 13, 2023 was 880.64K shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

The stock of JFrog Ltd (FROG) has seen a -2.56% decrease in the past week, with a -12.51% drop in the past month, and a -19.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for FROG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.66% for FROG’s stock, with a -2.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $29 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at -12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.31. In addition, JFrog Ltd saw 10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Landman Yoav, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $23.88 back on Oct 09. After this action, Landman Yoav now owns 7,042,271 shares of JFrog Ltd, valued at $358,144 using the latest closing price.

Notman Tali, the Chief Revenue Officer of JFrog Ltd, sale 6,000 shares at $24.34 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Notman Tali is holding 569,162 shares at $146,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -13.16, with -9.47 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JFrog Ltd (FROG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.