Janus International Group Inc (JBI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) is above average at 12.24x. The 36-month beta value for JBI is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBI is $15.00, which is $3.53 above than the current price. The public float for JBI is 111.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume of JBI on October 13, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.38 in relation to its previous close of 10.94. However, the company has experienced a 2.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Janus (JBI) completes the backend migration of Noke to AWS, thus utilizing the advantages of the stability and functionality of the cloud computing platform.

JBI’s Market Performance

Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has seen a 2.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.09% gain in the past month and a -0.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for JBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for JBI’s stock, with a 4.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBI Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, Janus International Group Inc saw 12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBI starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 21,369,007 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 181,288 shares of Janus International Group Inc, valued at $224,312,603 using the latest closing price.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., the Director of Janus International Group Inc, sale 7,711,621 shares at $9.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. is holding 348,946 shares at $70,136,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.53 for the present operating margin

+32.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus International Group Inc stands at +10.56. The total capital return value is set at 17.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.28. Equity return is now at value 34.13, with 10.27 for asset returns.

Based on Janus International Group Inc (JBI), the company’s capital structure generated 201.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.78. Total debt to assets is 59.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 197.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.