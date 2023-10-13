Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY)’s stock price has dropped by -1.85 in relation to previous closing price of 147.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-09-29 that Investment bank D.A. Davidson, which has adopted the bison as a brand, picked 17 “high quality” stocks—a few giant, most smaller.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is $164.77, which is $22.54 above the current market price. The public float for JKHY is 72.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKHY on October 13, 2023 was 477.18K shares.

JKHY’s Market Performance

JKHY stock saw a decrease of -2.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.58% for JKHY’s stock, with a -10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JKHY Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.40. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw -17.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from WIMSETT THOMAS A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $145.51 back on May 25. After this action, WIMSETT THOMAS A now owns 36,950 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $291,020 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Laura G., the Director of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $145.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Kelly Laura G. is holding 16,194 shares at $145,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.14 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stands at +17.65. Equity return is now at value 24.52, with 13.76 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.