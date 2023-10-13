Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IONS is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) is $51.71, which is $5.61 above the current market price. The public float for IONS is 140.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On October 13, 2023, IONS’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

IONS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has plunged by -1.73 when compared to previous closing price of 46.91, but the company has seen a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Per the agreement, Ionis (IONS) will grant exclusive global rights to Roche to develop and market two novel RNA-therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases.

IONS’s Market Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen a -1.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.84% gain in the past month and a 8.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for IONS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.41% for IONS stock, with a simple moving average of 17.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $63 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.70. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 22.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from BENNETT C FRANK, who sale 4,460 shares at the price of $46.50 back on Sep 28. After this action, BENNETT C FRANK now owns 65,754 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $207,390 using the latest closing price.

PARSHALL B LYNNE, the Director of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $45.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that PARSHALL B LYNNE is holding 82,588 shares at $451,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -58.61, with -11.37 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.