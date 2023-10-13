Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) by analysts is $109.50, which is $21.39 above the current market price. The public float for IBKR is 102.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of IBKR was 968.68K shares.

IBKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has decreased by -2.23 when compared to last closing price of 87.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR’s stock has fallen by -2.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.18% and a quarterly rise of 0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for IBKR’s stock, with a 2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $113 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBKR Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.11. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Brody Paul Jonathan, who sale 13,147 shares at the price of $87.44 back on Oct 11. After this action, Brody Paul Jonathan now owns 202,361 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $1,149,553 using the latest closing price.

Frank Thomas AJ, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sale 12,827 shares at $87.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Frank Thomas AJ is holding 680,876 shares at $1,121,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.94. Equity return is now at value 17.88, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.26. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.