Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price predicted for Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) by analysts is $21.00, which is $17.66 above the current market price. The public float for INZY is 44.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.18% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of INZY was 673.12K shares.

INZY stock's latest price update

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY)'s stock price has plunge by -8.24% in relation to previous closing price of 3.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

INZY’s Market Performance

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) has seen a -10.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.96% decline in the past month and a -45.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for INZY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.55% for INZY’s stock, with a -24.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INZY Trading at -26.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -23.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc saw 218.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Hopfner Robert Lorne, who purchase 833,333 shares at the price of $4.80 back on Aug 01. After this action, Hopfner Robert Lorne now owns 2,923,110 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc, valued at $3,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fu, the Director of Inozyme Pharma Inc, purchase 833,333 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fu is holding 2,923,110 shares at $3,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

The total capital return value is set at -57.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.77. Equity return is now at value -53.31, with -43.40 for asset returns.

Based on Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY), the company’s capital structure generated 5.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.41. Total debt to assets is 4.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.