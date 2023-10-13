Inotiv Inc (NOTV): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inotiv Inc (NOTV) is $15.06, which is $12.87 above the current market price. The public float for NOTV is 19.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTV on October 13, 2023 was 454.20K shares.

NOTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) has decreased by -11.69 when compared to last closing price of 2.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, announced today that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences throughout September 2023.

NOTV’s Market Performance

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has seen a -7.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.64% decline in the past month and a -55.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for NOTV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.13% for NOTV’s stock, with a -59.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTV Trading at -41.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -33.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Inotiv Inc saw -55.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Sagartz John E, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $4.91 back on Mar 14. After this action, Sagartz John E now owns 692,047 shares of Inotiv Inc, valued at $25,041 using the latest closing price.

Beattie John Gregory, the Chief Operating Officer of Inotiv Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Beattie John Gregory is holding 63,795 shares at $34,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.53 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inotiv Inc stands at -61.54. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.65. Equity return is now at value -76.34, with -33.58 for asset returns.

Based on Inotiv Inc (NOTV), the company’s capital structure generated 107.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.75. Total debt to assets is 40.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.