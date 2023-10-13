Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) is above average at 8.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) is $61.38, which is -$2.7 below the current market price. The public float for IMO is 191.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMO on October 13, 2023 was 471.09K shares.

IMO) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 60.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Imperial Oil (IMO) plans C$1.7 billion in capital expenditure for 2023, maintaining consistent production performance at Kearl in the range of 265,000-275,000 barrels per day.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO’s stock has risen by 6.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.27% and a quarterly rise of 23.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Imperial Oil Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for IMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.17% for the last 200 days.

IMO Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.48. In addition, Imperial Oil Ltd. saw 24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Ltd. stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42. Equity return is now at value 24.27, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.