IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IHS is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IHS is $12.31, which is $12.33 above the current price. The public float for IHS is 121.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IHS on October 13, 2023 was 391.55K shares.

IHS) stock’s latest price update

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.39 in comparison to its previous close of 5.86, however, the company has experienced a -5.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that IHS Holding (IHS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.53 per share a year ago.

IHS’s Market Performance

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has seen a -5.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.17% gain in the past month and a -42.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for IHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for IHS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IHS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IHS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IHS Trading at -17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHS fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, IHS Holding Ltd saw -13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.71 for the present operating margin

+41.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for IHS Holding Ltd stands at -23.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.46. Equity return is now at value -163.43, with -25.40 for asset returns.

Based on IHS Holding Ltd (IHS), the company’s capital structure generated 349.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.73. Total debt to assets is 62.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.