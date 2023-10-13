Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ: HWC) has dropped by -1.19 compared to previous close of 36.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Hancock Whitney (HWC) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ: HWC) is 5.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HWC is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) is $43.94, which is $10.72 above the current market price. The public float for HWC is 85.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On October 13, 2023, HWC’s average trading volume was 576.56K shares.

HWC’s Market Performance

The stock of Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) has seen a 0.48% increase in the past week, with a -4.86% drop in the past month, and a -13.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for HWC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.04% for HWC’s stock, with a -14.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HWC Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.22. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corp. saw -26.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Wilkins Carleton Richard, who sale 1,110 shares at the price of $42.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Wilkins Carleton Richard now owns 14,657 shares of Hancock Whitney Corp., valued at $47,575 using the latest closing price.

HAIRSTON JOHN M, the President & CEO of Hancock Whitney Corp., sale 23,517 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HAIRSTON JOHN M is holding 205,369 shares at $1,034,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corp. stands at +35.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.47. Equity return is now at value 17.02, with 1.66 for asset returns.

Based on Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.01. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.