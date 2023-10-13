Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) is 21.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HALO is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is $51.80, which is $14.66 above the current market price. The public float for HALO is 130.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. On October 13, 2023, HALO’s average trading volume was 936.97K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

HALO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) has decreased by -2.06 when compared to last closing price of 37.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-23 that Targeting sleeper stocks to buy might just be the strategy investors need in the current landscape. With numerous tech-centric stocks soaring to unprecedented heights, it’s thrilling to watch their trajectory.

HALO’s Market Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has experienced a -2.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.94% drop in the past month, and a -4.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for HALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.16% for HALO stock, with a simple moving average of -10.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $61 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HALO Trading at -10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.33. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from LaBarre Michael J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.10 back on Sep 19. After this action, LaBarre Michael J. now owns 151,911 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., valued at $390,980 using the latest closing price.

Torley Helen, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $42.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Torley Helen is holding 623,666 shares at $428,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.85 for the present operating margin

+72.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stands at +30.62. The total capital return value is set at 21.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.27. Equity return is now at value 105.22, with 13.01 for asset returns.

Based on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), the company’s capital structure generated 887.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.87. Total debt to assets is 81.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 879.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.