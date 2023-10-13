Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is above average at 25.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.

The public float for GGG is 167.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGG on October 13, 2023 was 641.77K shares.

GGG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has decreased by -1.65 when compared to last closing price of 75.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2023 earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. A full-text copy of the earnings announcement will be available on the Company’s website at www.investors.graco.com. Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Octobe.

GGG’s Market Performance

Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen a 1.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.69% decline in the past month and a -13.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for GGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for GGG’s stock, with a -0.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $73 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGG Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.03. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from VAN SANT R WILLIAM, who sale 30,870 shares at the price of $75.08 back on Sep 13. After this action, VAN SANT R WILLIAM now owns 0 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $2,317,701 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Caroline M, the President, EMEA of Graco Inc., sale 7,060 shares at $77.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Chambers Caroline M is holding 49,381 shares at $543,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.12, with 19.79 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Graco Inc. (GGG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.