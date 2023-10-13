Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GBTG is 0.37.

The public float for GBTG is 259.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBTG on October 13, 2023 was 245.36K shares.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 5.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-31 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Express Global Business Travel to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference on September 7, 2023.

GBTG’s Market Performance

Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) has seen a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.30% gain in the past month and a -24.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for GBTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for GBTG’s stock, with a -18.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBTG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GBTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBTG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on December 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GBTG Trading at -10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBTG rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, Global Business Travel Group Inc saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBTG starting from Abbott Paul G, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $6.25 back on May 17. After this action, Abbott Paul G now owns 2,537,575 shares of Global Business Travel Group Inc, valued at $2,188 using the latest closing price.

Abbott Paul G, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Business Travel Group Inc, purchase 8,147 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Abbott Paul G is holding 2,537,225 shares at $50,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.05 for the present operating margin

+45.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Business Travel Group Inc stands at -1.35. The total capital return value is set at -8.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.32. Equity return is now at value -47.15, with -1.58 for asset returns.

Based on Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG), the company’s capital structure generated 856.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.55. Total debt to assets is 31.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 842.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.