Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is $83.20, which is -$3.1 below the current market price. The public float for GKOS is 46.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GKOS on October 13, 2023 was 463.61K shares.

GKOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) has plunged by -7.08 when compared to previous closing price of 71.03, but the company has seen a -5.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Glaukos (GKOS) continues to benefit from a robust product portfolio and favorable clinical trial results.

GKOS’s Market Performance

GKOS’s stock has fallen by -5.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.29% and a quarterly drop of -16.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Glaukos Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.78% for GKOS’s stock, with a 9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GKOS Trading at -11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -12.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.50. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw 51.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Burns Thomas William, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $71.98 back on Oct 02. After this action, Burns Thomas William now owns 54,785 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $3,239,262 using the latest closing price.

Kliman Gilbert H, the Director of Glaukos Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $74.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Kliman Gilbert H is holding 29,725 shares at $745,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.17 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -35.07. The total capital return value is set at -10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.54. Equity return is now at value -24.06, with -12.72 for asset returns.

Based on Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), the company’s capital structure generated 72.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.