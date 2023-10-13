Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. However, the company has seen a -11.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2023 third-quarter results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLT is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GLT is $9.00, which is $10.35 above the current price. The public float for GLT is 43.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLT on October 13, 2023 was 382.84K shares.

GLT’s Market Performance

GLT stock saw a decrease of -11.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for Glatfelter Corporation (GLT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.69% for GLT stock, with a simple moving average of -47.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on July 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GLT Trading at -22.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLT fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0425. In addition, Glatfelter Corporation saw -40.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLT starting from CARLSON CAPITAL L P, who purchase 236,000 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Oct 10. After this action, CARLSON CAPITAL L P now owns 7,026,000 shares of Glatfelter Corporation, valued at $424,800 using the latest closing price.

CARLSON CAPITAL L P, the 10% Owner of Glatfelter Corporation, purchase 75,000 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that CARLSON CAPITAL L P is holding 6,790,000 shares at $142,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.53 for the present operating margin

+9.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glatfelter Corporation stands at -13.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.23. Equity return is now at value -39.83, with -8.14 for asset returns.

Based on Glatfelter Corporation (GLT), the company’s capital structure generated 265.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.66. Total debt to assets is 51.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.