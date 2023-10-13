FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) has gone up by 5.05% for the week, with a -0.99% drop in the past month and a -1.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.44% for FINV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for FINV’s stock, with a 3.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) is 4.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FINV is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) is $48.14, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for FINV is 168.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On October 13, 2023, FINV’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

FINV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 4.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that FinVolution is a leading online consumer finance company in China, facing competition from other fintech companies and banks. The company has not seen as fast of a loan-facilitated volume growth as its competitors in recent years. Despite challenges, FinVolution has opportunities for growth in the underserved Chinese market and through international expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FINV stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for FINV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FINV in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $6.70 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FINV Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, FinVolution Group ADR saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.99 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group ADR stands at +19.91. The total capital return value is set at 22.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.33. Equity return is now at value 19.84, with 11.67 for asset returns.

Based on FinVolution Group ADR (FINV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.41. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.